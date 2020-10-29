Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 551 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

551 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

Four people died in Jammu and seven in Kashmir.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

So far, 85,370 people have recovered from the disease in the UT. (Representational photo)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 more Covid-related deaths and 551 fresh coronavirus infections. The UT’s Covid count has mounted to 93,764 and the death toll stands at 1,466.

Officials said that 354 people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu. Four people died in Jammu and seven in Kashmir.

So far, 85,370 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased more than 90%. Presently there are 6,928 active cases in J&K.

A total of 975 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 491 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 22.61 lakh.



In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 254. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 127 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 85.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,104 cases and 352 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,349 cases and 254 deaths.

Till date, 6.54 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,592 in home quarantine, 6,928 in isolation, and 45, 229 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.84 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

London gallery allows people to enjoy pop art show through robots. See pics
Oct 29, 2020 22:15 IST
Nitish’s twin challenge: Retaining power and top-slot within NDA; Traditional vote bank holds key
Oct 29, 2020 22:16 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 29, 2020 22:13 IST
HP govt sets March 2021 as new deadline for Parwanoo-Shimla highway project
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.