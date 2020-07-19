56 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally rises to 1,513

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 56 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 1513.

Twenty-six cases were reported in Sirmaur, 25 in Solan and five in Kangra.

It is the second steepest spike in the virus cases this month. Earlier, 78 cases were reported in Himachal on July 13.

DOCTOR AMONG 25 TEST POSITIVE IN SOLAN

A doctor was among the 25 people who tested positive in Solan district. Deputy commissioner KC Chaman said a 42-year-old man in Nalagarh and a 25-year-old from Karuana have tested positive in random sampling for influenza-like-illness symptoms.

Four patients, including a 56-year-old doctor, are direct contacts of a Covid-19 patient from Karuana. Seven primary contacts of another patient have also contracted the disease.

Two people have travel history from the other states while remaining ten patients were in institutional quarantine.

Solan district, particularly the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot in the state earlier this month. Of the total 555 cases reported in the state this month as many as 221 are from Solan, mostly from BBN area. The district also has the maximum 212 active cases.

Meanwhile, spurt in the Covid-19 cases in Nahan town, the administrative headquarters of Sirmaur district, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities. The Govindgarh locality of the town has emerged new hotspot in the state. Twenty-people have tested positive for the virus in the locality on Sunday. Among the patients are 15 women, nine men and two children. The patients are in the age group of 2 to 57.

Earlier, 10 people were found infected in the same area. They had attended a marriage. A 23-year-old woman was first to test positive on July 15 and believed to be source of the spread.

FIVE CASES IN KANGRA

Five people, including an Indian Army soldier, have tested positive in Kangra. Three patients including a woman have travel history to Delhi and one patient had returned from Surat in Gujarat. They were institutionally quarantined. The army jawan had returned from Hyderabad.

1,500 CASES IN 122 DAYS

Himachal breached the 1500-mark on 122nd day of reporting its first case on March 20. The 1400-mark was crossed on July 17.

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said active cases have climbed to 449 while 1,038 patients have been cured so far. Till date, 1,15,274 samples have been tested in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 334 cases, followed by Solan with 331 cases. Hamirpur has 279 cases, Una 158, Chamba 78, Shimla 71, Sirmaur 89, Bilaspur 63, Mandi 47, Kinnaur 39, Kullu 20 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.