56 Sikh pilgrims stranded in Nanded return to Ludhiana

Passengers alighting from a bus after returning to Ludhiana from Nanded, Maharashtra, at the civil hospital on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Two buses on Sunday brought back 56 Ludhiana natives stranded at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

While one bus arrived at 4am, another reached the city in the afternoon. A total of 174 pilgrims from the district will be brought back in batches.

The passengers were straightaway taken to the flu corner at the Ludhiana civil hospital for Covid-19 screening.Thereafter, they were sent home under the supervision of PCR motorcycle squad. The health department has pasted home quarantine stickers outside their houses to caution locals.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta Kataria said all passengers were screened and directed to strictly comply with home quarantine rules.

Hardeep Singh of Ghulal village in Samrala thanked the state government and the committee of Gurdwara Hazur Sahib, Nanded, for their safe return home.

“Back in Nanded, doctors screened all pilgrims once a day. The local administration and gurdwara committee provided round-the-clock meals,” he added.

Harleen Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur, residents of Field Gunj, were elated to return home after the long wait. “We finally met our families after waiting for a month. Though we were accompanied by some elders, we deeply missed our siblings and home,” said the duo.

They thanked the gurdwara committee and the Maharastra government for providing the pilgrims AC rooms while they were stranded due to the lockdown.

220 NRIs LEAVE FOR SPECIAL FLIGHT TO US

As many as 220 NRIs from across Punjab travelled to Delhi in seven buses to catch a special flight to the US. The buses left from Bhai Wala Chowk after the passengers were screened by a team from the US embassy.

NRI passengers arriving to board Delhi-bound buses from Bhai Wala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )