57 mobile phones stolen from a shop in Navi Mumbai

The Turbhe MIDC police have booked an unidentified persons for stealing 57 mobile phones worth ₹5.87 lakh from a mobile phone store in the intervening night of Tuesday and...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:13 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The Turbhe MIDC police have booked an unidentified persons for stealing 57 mobile phones worth ₹5.87 lakh from a mobile phone store in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused broke the shop shutter and decamped with new phones along with the old phones kept for repairs at the shop.

According to the police, the store - New Baba Communication is located on the Thane-Belapur Road. The shop owner Gangasar Halwai, 21, said he had brought new mobile phones for sale and were kept in racks at the shop.

“Unidentified persons broke through the main shutter and entered the shop by breaking the locks. They managed to steal 57 mobile phones from the store and fled,” said an officer from Turbhe MIDC police station.



Halwai repairs the old phones at his store, which the accused stole as well at the time of burglary. The Turbhe MIDC police have registered a case of house break-in theft against unknown persons.

