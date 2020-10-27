Sections
57-year-old woman murdered in Mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:24 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Borivli police are on the lookout for an unidentified person who murdered a 57-year-old woman at Mahatma Phule chawl at Gorai Road, Borivli (West), on Sunday around 11am. The victim, Salubai Kachru, used to live with her two sons.

According to the police, around 10am, Kachru’s sons went to work and she was alone at home. The murder came to light hours later, after her daughter’s child, who was playing in the area went to her grandmother’s house. The door was open and the girl found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The child then informed her mother, Sunita Bhalerao, about it. Bhalerao called the police and rushed her mother to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, the police said.

The doctors found a deep injury on the victim’s forehead, following which the Borivli police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior inspector Laxman Dumre from Borivli police, said, “We are on the lookout for the accused.”

