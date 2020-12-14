58.55% voter turnout in 6th phase of panch bypolls in J&K

Around 58.55% and 52.9% voter turnout were recorded in the sixth phase of the vacant panch and sarpanch seat bypolls, respectively, said state election commissioner KK Sharma. The SEC said that overall, the polling was peaceful at all polling stations across region.

Sharma said bypolls for vacant panch seats was held for 334 seats in the sixth phase. Of total 58,094 electors, including 30,318 males and 27,776 females, 34,012 voted and 740 candidates were in fray.

He said that Jammu division recorded 86.04% and Kashmir 57.85% voter turnout in the sixth phase of panch bypolls.

Similarly, 52.9% voting was registered on 77 vacant sarpanch constituencies. Of total 99,454 electors, including 51,748 males and 47,706 females, 52,609 voted to choose their representatives.

The SEC said that 74.92% polling was registered in Jammu division and 46.13% in Kashmir.

He said that in Jammu division, Doda recorded the highest voter turnout of 92.27%, followed by Jammu with 87.15% and Udhampur with 84.48%. Similarly, in Kashmir division, Kupwara topped with 71.7% polling, followed by Kulgam with 67.57% and Ganderbal with 63.5%.

Sharma said in sarpanch bypolls, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout of 66.26% in Kashmir division, followed by Bandipora with 54.67% and Baramulla with 51.71%.

Similarly, Reasi topped in Jammu division with 85.41% polling, followed by Poonch with 80.65% and Rajouri with 79.8%, he added.