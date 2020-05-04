58-year-old ASI becomes Pune’s first police victim of Covid-19

Pune: The Pune police reported its first victim due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Monday. A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after battling the infection for 11 days was declared dead at Bharati hospital. At least nine police personnel have so far tested positive for the infection, according to the Pune police. The department has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin. Mumbai has till Monday evening reported three deaths due to Covid-19 and 211 positive cases.

The ASI was admitted to the hospital on April 24 and was on ventilator support. Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer said, “The cop was reportedly also suffering from other comorbid conditions like hypertension and diabetes. He was declared dead at Dhankavdi’s Bharati hospital at 1:50 pm on Monday.”

K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner, said, “I have visited the family. A compensation of Rs 50 lakh will be given to the family.” The top official said that the ASI is survived by wife and two sons, one of whom is employed.

The department also plans a memorial in memory of the deceased official who was two years shy of retirement. Many officials of the police station were quarantined in lodging facilities and at least five more positive cases were found among police station staff. The police station has been sanitised and re-opened.