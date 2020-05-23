58-year-old Covid-19 patient dies outside Thane hospital waiting for ICU bed

After waiting for more than two hours outside a hospital in Thane, a 58-year-old Covid patient died before he could get a bed in the ICU.

The man, a resident of Shantinagar in Wagale Estate, tested positive on Thursday morning.

“My father had fever for the past few days. When it did not subside, we got him tested for Covid as hospitals do not admit patients only for fever,” said his 32-year-old son, who works in a bank.

He contacted the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to check the availability of a bed.

“The TMC said they would call them when a bed is available. I called a few hospitals as my father’s condition was worsening. They said they will admit patients only when TMC sends them. Around 9pm, they informed that we will get a bed in Kaushalya Hospital in Panchpakhadi,” he said, adding that they took his father in an autorickshaw and they waiting for an ambulance would again delay admission.

The hospital said that the man would need an ICU bed which was not available. So, they waited outside the hospital with the patient on the stretcher.

“My father’s condition was worsening. He was outside the hospital on a stretcher. Around 11.30pm, when we checked with the hospital, they asked us to take him to Kalsekar hospital at Mumbra where an ICU bed is available. But, when a doctor checked him, he found that my father had passed away,” said the son.

He added that the ordeal did not stop there as the hospital refused to give a death certificate, saying his father had died outside the hospital. “I had to take him to Thane civil hospital to get a death certificate and conduct the funeral following proper protocol, which went on till Friday evening.”

“I have written to Thane commissioner of police to take action against the civic officials and hospital authorities who are responsible for my father’s death,” he added.

Kaushalya Hospital, in a statement, said, “All beds in the hospital, including in ICU, were full. This was informed to the patient’s family. In spite of this, we tried our best to save him, but the patient died.”

RT Kendre, officer on special duty for Covid, said all efforts were made to save the patient.

“I got a call around 11.15 on Thursday night about the patient outside Kaushalya Hospital. When I spoke to the patient’s son, I came to know that he had breathlessness and will need an ICU. We informed him that 20 ICU beds are available at Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra and we were ready to provide him ambulance and also reserved a bed. However, the patient and the local corporator insisted that he be admitted to Kaushalya.”

Kendre claimed that he called the doctors in Kaushalya and asked them to admit the patient temporarily and try to save him. “The hospital tried to revive but he died,” he said.

This incident comes a day after a 60-year-old man in Thane died as he could not get an ambulance.

Local BJP corporator Narayan Pawar has also written to the chief minister about the incident.

Pawar said, “TMC has failed to provide timely ambulance and treatment to Covid patients. Two people died due to delay in treatment in the past two days, both on the roads. There is no clarity on the work done by coronavirus cell.”

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protested outside the civic commissioner’s office on Friday. Avinash Jadhav, the district president of MNS, said, “Patients are dying because of not getting an ambulance and hospital bed on time.”