Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 59.9% voter turnout in fifth phase of panch bypolls

59.9% voter turnout in fifth phase of panch bypolls

State election commissioner KK Sharma said that 59.9% and 52.43% voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of the vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively. He said...

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

State election commissioner KK Sharma said that 59.9% and 52.43% voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of the vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls, respectively.

He said that the bypolls for panch vacant seats were held in 229 constituencies in the fifth phase. Of total 42,504 electors including 22,140 males and 20,364 females, 25,460 voted in this phase of panch bypoll which started at 7am and went on till 2pm.

Sharma added that Jammu division recorded 77.52% voter turnout and Kashmir division 58.35% in this phase.

Similarly, 52.43% voting was registered on vacant sarpanch constituencies in the fifth phase in 125 constituencies. Of total 88,078 electors including 45,766 males and 42,312 females, 46,179 exercised their right to choose their representative, he added.



He said that 75.84% polling was registered in Jammu division while 42.85% polling was recorded in Kashmir division in the sarpanch bypoll.

In Jammu division, Doda district recorded the highest voter turnout of 90.83% for panch bypoll, followed by 88.51% in Reasi, and 84.09% in Poonch. Similarly, Budgam topped with 69% voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by 66.82% in Kupwara and 64.91% in Bandipora.

The SEC said that in sarpanch bypolls, Kupwara recorded highest of 84.24% voter turnout in Kashmir division, followed by 71.6% in Bandipora and 55.78% in Budgam. In Jammu division, Jammu district topped with 81.13% polling, followed by 80.37% in Poonch and 79.78% Reasi, he said.

Arrangements for counting of votes discussed

Meanwhile, he reviewed preparations for counting of the district development council (DDC) election and panchayat bypoll to be held on December 22 in a meeting with Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma and all 20 deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir held via video conferencing.

Secretary state election commission Anil Salgotra and other officers also participated in the meeting and discussed arrangements, including manpower for counting of votes for both polls which are to be held on December 22 from 9am.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
by HT Entertainment Desk
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

On Saturday, Goa to vote in elections that will test CM Sawant’s popularity
by Gerard de Souza
Four juvenile persons apprehended for robbing cabbie of his wallet at gunpoint
by HT Correspondent
Iran protests to Turkey over alleged ‘meddling’ by Erdogan
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
by Divya Chandrababu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.