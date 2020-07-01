6,525 vehicles registered at Pune RTO between June 18 and 30

Sections
PUNE As many as 6,525 new vehicles have been registered at the Pune regional transport (RTO) office from June 18 to 30, according to RTO officials.The RTO was closed to public for...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE As many as 6,525 new vehicles have been registered at the Pune regional transport (RTO) office from June 18 to 30, according to RTO officials.

The RTO was closed to public for almost three months during the lockdown and it resumed its operations in the last month.

As per the statistics shared by RTO a revenue of Rs 30,23,36,975 was collected from registration of vehicles between June 18 and 30.

“We are now opening our services to the public slowly and taking all the safety precautions while working,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.



“The work related to licence, like learning and permanent license tests has started, but with limited daily quota. Similarly, the vehicle registrations are going on for which we have appointed four RTO inspectors on a full-time basis,” he said.

The number of vehicle registration is steadily increasing, we will be taking the review of work every month and accordingly increase our operations,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the lockdown period saw two auspicious occasions - Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya - when the vehicle registration normally witnesses surge. While this year, there was no sale on Akshay Tritiya as dealers and RTO was shut, during Gudi Padwa in March 2019, 4,426 vehicles were registered as compared to 7,196 registered last year during this period.

