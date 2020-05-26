Sections
Home / Cities / 6 booked for firing in air, assault in Mohali

6 booked for firing in air, assault in Mohali

A case was registered against the accused at the Sohana police station

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Six persons were booked for firing in air and assaulting a man after intercepting his vehicle following an argument over a land dispute in Sohana here.

Gurtej Singh, a resident of Kumbra village said that he, along with his friend Varinder, on Monday night was returning after dropping his injured friend Harvir Singh in Mauli Baidwan.

He said when they reached near the Sector 70/Phase 8 light points, Zen and Bolero vehicles intercepted his Fortuner vehicle and armed Juggu of Raipur Khurd, Pavitar Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Mauli Baidwan, Gurpreet Singh of Shekhanmajra along with 7-8 persons carrying kirpan, iron rods and pistol alighted.

He alleged that after getting out of their vehicles, the accused broke the windshield with rod ad pulled him out of the vehicle and assaulted him. Meanwhile, accused Gupreet Singh fired in air with a pistol.



Hearing the gunshots, people started gathering around the area. The accused fled from the spot while a passerby informed the police.

Investigating officer (IO) Sikander Singh said that Gurtej was called by his friend Harvir Singh who had a land dispute with someone and both the parties were to meet at a designated point. He added that when Gurtej along with his friend Varinder reached there, they found Harvir injured and immediately took him to civil hospital in Phase 6. After getting Harvir first aid, the two men dropped him home, added IO.

Police have registered a case on Gurtej’s statement in the Sohana police station however no person has been held so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.