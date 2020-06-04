Sections
6 days on, Mohali gurdwara head held on assault charges

The police have also added the name of assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash in the same case.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Head of Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, Phase 4, Jatinderpal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a resident of Phase 2 and hurting religious sentiments. (HT PHOTO)

Six days after the president of Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, Phase 4, Jatinderpal Singh, was booked for allegedly assaulting a Phase-2 resident, the police on Wednesday arrested him.

In addition to Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was also added to the FIR against the gurdwara head.

The police have also added the name of assistant sub-inspector Om Prakash in the same case. The ASI was suspended after he had thrashed a Mohali journalist during the same incident at Phase 4 gurdwara on May 22.

In his complaint, victim Jaspal Singh had stated that on May 22, he had seen Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara president and a few other people stopping a group from performing kirtan in the gurdwara. When Jaspal tried to intervene, Jatinderpal and his aides had allegedly assaulted him. Jaspal had told the police, “They slapped me multiple times and assaulted me during the scuffle. I was saved by the people gathered inside the gurdwara.”



Jatinderpal had in turn alleged that he was being falsely implicated and that Jaspal was a politician and was running a parallel group against him.

Phase 1 station house officer Manphool Singh said, “Jatinderpal will be produced in a local court tomorrow.”

