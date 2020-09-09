Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services

6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services

Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To make railway transportation hassle free in six business clusters of Punjab, the Ferozepur division has set up a dedicated team of six executives to provide round-the-clock services to the public.

Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana commercial inspector Ajay Pal Singh has been appointed cluster head. Ferozepur division senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja said, “Felicitation teams have been formed so that businessmen and companies use railways to transport their goods and parcels. They will be able to avail round-the-clock services.”

CONTACT NUMBERS:



Ludhiana and SBS Nagar: 97792-33954



Amritsar and Tarn Taran: 97792-33962

Faridkot, Mukstar and Fazilka: 81466-34022

Ferozepur and Moga: 97792-33933

Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala: 97792-33932

Pathankot and Gurdaspur: 81466-33340

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Four policemen arrested for assaulting a 22-year-old to death in Mumbai’s Juhu area
Sep 10, 2020 00:23 IST
Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST
BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Another testing high as cases breach 200k
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.