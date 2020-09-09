6 executives of Ferozepur division to provide 24x7 services

To make railway transportation hassle free in six business clusters of Punjab, the Ferozepur division has set up a dedicated team of six executives to provide round-the-clock services to the public.

Teams have been deputed to handle queries from Amritsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur.

Ludhiana commercial inspector Ajay Pal Singh has been appointed cluster head. Ferozepur division senior divisional commercial manager Chetan Taneja said, “Felicitation teams have been formed so that businessmen and companies use railways to transport their goods and parcels. They will be able to avail round-the-clock services.”

CONTACT NUMBERS:

Ludhiana and SBS Nagar: 97792-33954

Amritsar and Tarn Taran: 97792-33962

Faridkot, Mukstar and Fazilka: 81466-34022

Ferozepur and Moga: 97792-33933

Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala: 97792-33932

Pathankot and Gurdaspur: 81466-33340