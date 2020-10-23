Sections
6 farmers booked for stubble burning in Zirakpur

Six farmers from different villages have been booked for stubble burning, Zirakpur police said on Thursday. As per information, among those booked are Ankit Gaur, Arpit Gaur,...

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Six farmers from different villages have been booked for stubble burning, Zirakpur police said on Thursday.

As per information, among those booked are Ankit Gaur, Arpit Gaur, Malkit Singh, Sartaj Singh, and Amar Singh of Sanali Nagla and Gazipur villages.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the cases have been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which involves imprisonment for up to two years with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Besides registration of the case, fines of Rs 2,500 each have also been issued to these farmers. If the stubble is burnt on less than two acres of land, challan of Rs 2,500 is issued; from two to five acres, Rs 5,000 is charged and on the land above five acres, challan of Rs 15,000 is slapped.



Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “We have formed rapid response teams and appointed village-level nodal officers who would monitor the area under their jurisdiction and report cases of stubble burning, if any.” He said that they have been trained to use ATR mobile app through which they will share on-the-spot action taken report. Response time is fixed and it is mandatory for every officer to update action taken in the stipulated period, he added.

The area under paddy cultivation in the district is around 25,800 hectares which is expected to result in 1.29 lakh quintals of crop residue.

Mohali was third in the state last year among the districts which recorded least stubble burning incidents. In 2019, 82 people were penalised to the tune of Rs 2.55 lakh and seven FIRs were registered.

