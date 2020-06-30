6 fatalities, 260 fresh Covid-19 infections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded six deaths and 260 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 7,497, officials said.

The death toll in the UT has reached 101 in 114 days.

Five people died due to the virus in Kashmir and one person succumbed in Jammu division.

A 23-year-old youth from Shopian and a 65-year-old woman from Srinagar died at the Chest Diseases Hospital while a 53-year-old man from Baramulla succumbed at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Bemina. A 65-year-old Qamarwari man’s sample tested positive after his death at SMHS Hospital.

“The young man from Shopian was an accident case with a serious head injury and was shifted from SMHS Hospital on Monday. The woman was having multiple ailments including hypertension and diabetes,” said medical superintendent Dr Saleem Tak.

A relative of the Baramulla man said he had tested positive a few days ago and was very critical. “He had pneumonia and could not survive,” he said.

In Jammu division, a 85-year-old woman died at Government Medical College (GMC) and hospital. “The woman, who hailed from Kathua district’s Basohli area, was hospitalised on June 25,” a senior doctor said.

He said the patient was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and was on a ventilator in the isolation ward.

Of the total 101 deaths in J&K, 89 have been reported in Kashmir division while 12 people have died in Jammu division.

Dr Nisar ul Hassan, a senior doctor representing a faction of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), on Tuesday said the coronavirus is killing more men than women in the Kashmir valley.

“Nearly 72% of those who died from Covid-19 infection in the Valley were men while women accounted for 28% deaths,” he said.

Dr Nisar said based on analysis from the data of all 88 deaths in Kashmir as of June 30, 63 (71.60%) were men and 25 (28.40%) were women. “70 percent of men who died were above 60 years of age and the average age was 62,” he added.

Dr Nisar said 86% male deaths had pre-existing medical conditions with high blood pressure in 18 (28.57%) followed by diabetes in 10 (15. 87%), chronic lung disease in 8 (12.69%), cardiovascular disease in 6 (9.52%), cancer in 4 (6.34%) and chronic kidney disease in 4 (6.34%). Two had brain hemorrhage, one had chronic liver disease and one had hematological condition.

“Nine patients (14.28%) had no underlying health issues and were apparently healthy,” he added.

Dr Nisar said the gender disparity in death could be biological or behavioral. “Women have more robust immune system than men and are able to fend off infection. The female sex hormone appears to play a role in immunity, as does X chromosome which contains immune-related genes. Women carry 2 X chromosomes, men only one,” he said.

He said men smoke at higher rates than women that damages the lung defense and increases the risk of severe infection. “Males are more likely to have medical conditions that can make Covid-19 more fatal for them,” he added.

60 CRPF personnel test positive

As many as 60 CRPF personnel are among the fresh cases reported in the UT on Tuesday.

Of the total cases, 228 people tested positive in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu division. Among these, 22 patients have a travel history.

Active cases in J&K stand at 2,674 after 137 more patients recovered on Tuesday. “22 people were discharged in Jammu division and 115 in Kashmir,” a government statement said.

So far, 4,722 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 62.9 %. Of the total recovered, 3,564 are in Kashmir and 1,158 in Jammu division.

The highest jump in positive cases was reported from Kulgam district where 64 more people tested positive followed by Srinagar at 46 and Baramulla at 44. In Jammu division, the highest jump was in Jammu district where 12 more people tested positive.

Till date, 2.81 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 39,866 in home quarantine, 36 in hospital quarantine and 46,912 under home surveillance. Besides these, 1.91 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.