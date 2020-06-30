6 injured after car crashes into tree in Ludhiana

Six schoolgoing children, including two girls, were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at a high speed near Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as Jaspartap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Dev Karan and Kirat. The police didn’t reveal the identity of the two victims.

The car belonged to Jaspartap’s father Surinder Singh Bindra, who is a former master town planner.

According to Division Number 5 SHO Richa Rani, the statements of the victims will be recorded once they are discharged from the hospital.

“A case against unidentified persons will be registered for reckless driving and endangering the life of people,” she said.

According to an eyewitness, the car heading from Sarabha Nagar gurdwara side was being driven at a speed of 100km per hour. When the car reached near Guru Nanak Public School, the driver lost control over the vehicle which crashed into a tree located right opposite to the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Ved.

Sources said that one of the victims informed his family about the incident. Soon the family members of all children arrived at the spot and rushed them to the hospital.

Soon the CCTV footage of the incident went viral and residents accused the police of hushing up the matter as it involves the children of high profile people.

The police were also probing whether it was a case of underage driving.