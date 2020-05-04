Sections
6 inmates booked for murder bid on drug rehab centre owner in Kharar

They fled with two vehicles, a gold chain, a gold ring, three cellphones and ₹1.6 lakh in cash

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Six persons were booked for attempt to murder after they thrashed the owner of a drug rehabilitation in Kharar and kidnapped him before fleeing with ₹1.6 lakh in cash, two vehicles and other valuables.

The accused—Gurjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Raj Kumar and Suman—were undergoing treatment at the rehab centre along with Mohit Pandey, who was working there post recovery from addiction. They fled with two vehicles—Bolero and Lancer— a gold chain, a gold ring, three cellphones and ₹1.6 lakh in cash.

Some inmates also told the police that they were regularly beaten at the centre.

The complainant Vikramjit Singh, in his complaint to the police, said he runs a drug rehabilitation centre, with about 30 inmates, under the Bani foundation in Radiala village, Kharar. He said that about three years ago, Mohit Pandey had come to his centre and after being treated of the addiction, had started working with him.



Pandey and the other accused attacked Vikramjit, who lives in the centre’s campus, with sharp weapons. Vikramjit said the accused bundled him in his vehicle and drove for about 60 km to Bellolpur village in Chamkaur Sahib.

“They tied me to a tree in the jungle and beat me before fleeing with my valuables. They had picked up the cash from the centre,” he told the police. When he managed to free himself, he contacted the police and reached Kharar civil hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

“Raids are underway to arrest the accused who also took away CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder,” said Sukhvir Singh, station house officer Kharar (sadar).

A case has been registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 392(robbery), 364 (Kidnapping in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly to prosecute common object) of the IPC in police station Kharar (sadar).

