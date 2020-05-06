6 Nayagaon residents booked for disrupting demolition of illegal wall

Six residents of Vikas Nagar in Nayagaon were booked for assaulting government staff who had gone to demolish an illegal wall. The case was registered against JS Kandial of Vikas Nagar and five others, including women, on the complaint of Jagjit Singh Sahi, the executive officer (EO) of Nayagaon municipal council.

In his complaint the EO said that Mangal Singh had approached the police with a complaint that Kandial and others had constructed a wall on the road from Adarsh Nagar to Guggamadi. The road had been in use for nearly two decades, but Kandial had closed the road by constructing a wall, which posed great inconvenience to residents.

The EO in his complaint said that when a nagar council team went to the spot to clear the road, Kandial and the other accused attacked Mangal and disrupted the team from demolishing the wall.

On the EO’s statement, police have registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of IPC in Nayagaon police station.

It may be mentioned that a few residents of the area had also taken to social media against the demolition of the wall, saying it was constructed to prevent unwarranted entry.