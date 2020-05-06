Sections
Home / Cities / 6 Nayagaon residents booked for disrupting demolition of illegal wall

6 Nayagaon residents booked for disrupting demolition of illegal wall

The accused had closed a road used over two decades by constructing a wall, posing great inconvenience to residents

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Six residents of Vikas Nagar in Nayagaon were booked for assaulting government staff who had gone to demolish an illegal wall. The case was registered against JS Kandial of Vikas Nagar and five others, including women, on the complaint of Jagjit Singh Sahi, the executive officer (EO) of Nayagaon municipal council.

In his complaint the EO said that Mangal Singh had approached the police with a complaint that Kandial and others had constructed a wall on the road from Adarsh Nagar to Guggamadi. The road had been in use for nearly two decades, but Kandial had closed the road by constructing a wall, which posed great inconvenience to residents.

The EO in his complaint said that when a nagar council team went to the spot to clear the road, Kandial and the other accused attacked Mangal and disrupted the team from demolishing the wall.

On the EO’s statement, police have registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of IPC in Nayagaon police station.



It may be mentioned that a few residents of the area had also taken to social media against the demolition of the wall, saying it was constructed to prevent unwarranted entry.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.