6 school children hurt in mishap in Ludhiana: Police mum over identity of occupants of car

A day after six school children were injured in a mishap near the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar, the police are still tight-lipped and concealing details of occupants of the car that hit the tree.

The victims were identified as Jaspartap Singh, Gursewak Singh, Dev Karan and Kirat. The police didn’t reveal the identity of the other two victims.

Sources said the car belongs to Jaspartap’s father Surinder Singh Bindra, who is a former master town planner. The police have said they have received information on only one of the injured, Dev Karan.

The complainant, constable Boota Singh, had stated that he was on patrolling duty near Guru Nanak Public School when he saw a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car crashing into a tree in Sarabha Nagar. The police had rescued the injured and rushed them to hospitals.

Assistant sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, investigating officer, said that it was a major accident caused due to speeding. All six youngsters in the car sustained severe injuries and were admitted in different private hospitals.

According to police officials, it is suspected that a minor was driving the car, adding that facts can be ascertained only after recording the statements of the injured youngsters. The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (Rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, in case of an accident involving a minor, the police could take action against his or her parents.

The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. Soon after the footage went viral and residents accused the police of hushing up the matter as it involved the children of high profile people.