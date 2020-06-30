Sections
Home / Cities / 60% of locusts have been killed in Agra: Agriculture department

60% of locusts have been killed in Agra: Agriculture department

Swarms of these desert locusts were seen flying over Agra on Monday after invading parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The invasion of these tiny insects can pose a serious threat to livelihoods of millions and cause a shortage of food supply in their relentless drive to eat and reproduce. (HT photo/ Manoj Dhaka)

As swarms of locusts continue to invade parts of Uttar Pradesh, the agriculture department in Agra said 60% of these crop-destroying pests have been killed using drones to spray insecticides on Tuesday.

Swarms of these desert locusts were seen flying over Agra on Monday after invading parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

“Around 60% of locusts have been killed. Four drones given by the central government are being used to spray insecticides,” SN Singh, the assistant director of the agriculture department said, according to news agency ANI.

An alert for Kanpur has also been issued by the district administration as the insects were seen flying around surrounding areas of the district.



“According to the wind speed, the locusts can enter Kanpur. In view of this, an alert is being issued that all the people should follow the instructions of the government authorities and administration to save themselves from locust attack,” Brahmadev Tiwari, Kanpur’s district magistrate, said.

Officials said the police, health and agriculture departments and the fire brigade are on alert as they keep an eye on the insects’ movement.

In Lucknow district as well, the administration is on alert as the threat of locust invasion looms.

Lucknow’s agriculture department has deployed more than 20 tractor-mounted pesticide guns in border area like Malihabad to kill the desert locusts.

CP Srivastava, deputy director of the agriculture department, said more than 7,000 locals have been roped in these areas to scare away the locusts with the help of drums and other noise-making tools.

The desert locust is a species of locusts, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They fly in swarms potentially containing hundreds of millions of individual desert locusts and can move 150 kilometres a day.

The invasion of these tiny insects can pose a serious threat to livelihoods of millions and cause a shortage of food supply in their relentless drive to eat and reproduce.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, these are the oldest migratory pest in the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Israel’s annexation of West bank can only be stopped from within
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news
Jun 30, 2020 12:54 IST
Cyberbullying victims’ experiences differ by their emotional ability
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it
Jun 30, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.