Home / Cities / 60-year-old Covid patient dies waiting for ambulance in Thane; TMC orders inquiry

A 60-year-old patient from Shivajinagar in Wagale Estate had to wait for over two hours on Wednesday for an ambulance. The ambulance finally arrived but he died. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)...

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:22 IST

By Megha Pol,

A 60-year-old patient from Shivajinagar in Wagale Estate had to wait for over two hours on Wednesday for an ambulance. The ambulance finally arrived but he died.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

A resident of Shivajinagar and the patient’s neighbour said, “The patient was suffering from fever. His daughter took him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Tuesday. The hospital said they don’t admit fever patients. She then took him to Thane civil hospital, which also refused admission saying that the patient has not undergone a Covid test. The patient was tested and his report came positive on Wednesday. “

The TMT bus ambulance arrived to take the patient to hospital but the driver did not have PPE kit and refused to ferry the Covid positive patient without the kit. The neighbour said, “Also, the ambulance did not have any medical staff so they told us to wait. The man waited for over two hours on the road. He died later.”



There have been several complaints about shortage of ambulance in the city. The TMC said it has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The civic commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Based on the inquiry report, action will be taken.”

