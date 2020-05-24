60-year-old dies, 2 nurses among 17 more test positive in Punjab

A 60-year-old male Covid-19 patient died while 17 more persons, including two nurses, tested positive for the disease in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,134.

The 60-year old, Vimal Mehra, a resident of Katra Dullo area in Amritsar, was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on May 20 after he complained of cough, fever and breathlessness. He was tested positive for Covid-19 the same day.

“He was also suffering from diabetes. When his condition kept deteriorating, he was intubated and put on ventilator. His wife and two sons also tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and were admitted to GMCH. It is a case of community spread,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Four more persons, including a Mumbai-returned man, were found infected in the district. “The rest of the three Amritsar residents were tested positive in Gurdaspur and are admitted there,” said Dr Kishore.

With this, the tally of cases in the district reached 322, including six deaths.



4 found infected in Jalandhar

Two nurses, aged 22 and 27 besides a 36-year-old man of Dada Colony and a 55-year-old man from Lajpat Nagar tested positive for the disease in Jalandhar. The 27-year-old nurse is working at the civil hospital while the other is employed with a private healthcare facility.

A total of 222 positive cases, including 7 deaths, have been reported in the district so far, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr TP Singh Sandhu said.

Of the 6,516 samples collected in the district, 5,747 were found negative while results of 368 are awaited.



ASHA worker among 3 patients in Patiala

Three people, including an accredited social health activist (ASHA worker), tested positive for disease in Patiala. Those found infected are a 43-year-old Rajpura resident, who had returned from Maharashtra; a 37-year-old combine helper from Noorkheri village, who had returned from Uttar Pradesh and a 38-year-old ASHA worker who was posted at the health sub-centre in Jalalpur in Kauli block. So far, 111 people have tested positive in the district



CISF jawan contracts virus in Muktsar

A 28-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan tested positive for Covid-19 in Muktsar on Saturday, a day after the district was declared as virus-free.

Civil surgeon HN Singh said the patient, who hails from Mohni Kheda village, is posted in Delhi and his samples were taken here on May 19.

He came to his native village on leave on May 15 and was in home-quarantine. Swab samples of his family members were taken for testing.

The district has reported 67 cases.



Pathankot man came on bike from Mumbai

A 41-year-old man, who reached Pathankot from Mumbai on a motorcycle during the lockdown, was found positive on Saturday.

He was quarantined after he reached here on May 21.

He is likely to have contracted the infection when he boarded a four-wheeler with his bike in the tow to make his journey easier.

The district so far has 32 coronavirus cases, including two deaths.



1 case surfaces in Gurdaspur

A 38-year-old resident of Jagowal Bangar village in Kahnuwan block of Gurdaspur district was found infected with the coronavirus patient on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said the man from Jagowal Bangar worked at an oil refinery in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and returned home in a private vehicle four days ago. The health department will take samples of his family members and others who came in his contact at the village.

So far, 133 cases, including 3 deaths, have been detected in the district. Eight patients are being treated.



No more active cases in Rupnagar

Rupnagar district has no more active coronavirus case with the discharge of positive patient, a resident of village Mangewal, from Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur, on Saturday.

Of a total of 60 active Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district. A patient of Chatamali village had died.

(Inputs from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar)