60-year-old Jagraon farmer sets journey to Delhi on foot to join agitation against three contentious laws

On a cold Wednesday morning, Joginder Singh (60) stepped out of his house at Chakar village in Ludhiana district’s Jagraon sub-division after offering prayers and starts his...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:45 IST

By Avtar Singh,

Joginder Singh on his way to Delhi on Wednesday.

On a cold Wednesday morning, Joginder Singh (60) stepped out of his house at Chakar village in Ludhiana district’s Jagraon sub-division after offering prayers and starts his journey on foot to join the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border near Delhi.

“Punjabis will not step back and will fight till the black farm laws are repealed,” the sexagenarian farmer asserted.

It was around 4am when he started travelling from home and reaches Barnala town by noon. “I want to remind (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that despite the barricades put up on the roads, we can reach Delhi even by foot through fields. Our Gurus will bless us in tough times,” said Singh.

The elderly man claimed that he was never associated with any farmer organisation.



“A farmer likes the winter because it is a blessing for crops. For me, reaching Delhi on foot is like going to my fields. We work in our fields even during winter nights. I will spend the nights wherever I get a chance,” added Singh.

“I have no idea when I will return. But I appeal to all youths and others to join this struggle. We cannot just sit back at a time when the government is eyeing our mother (land). It is not a battle of Punjab farmers only, but also those from other states,” he said.

He also advised the youngsters not to panic and hold the protests peacefully.

“The central government tried to portray the Punjabi youth as drug addicts. But the Punjabis proved that they are not that. The Modi government will have to pay price for these black laws,” he added.

