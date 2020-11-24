Sections
60-year-old labourer found dead in Yamunanagar

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 02:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 60-year-old labourer from Sandhala village under the jurisdiction of Jathlana police was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Monday, making it the third murder case reported within a week.

The victim, Jaipal, father of two sons and a daughter, used to live separately.

His brother Dharampal said, “On Sunday evening, we were sitting at my house when Suresh, a local, came to ask about our well-being and left after a few minutes. After a couple of hours, Jaipal also left towards Suresh’s house and on Monday morning, his body was found.”

The police said that an FIR was registered under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Jathlana police station against two persons.

