60-year-old Ludhiana man left paralysed in vicious attack by 10 men

A 60-year-old man was paralysed after 10 men brutally assaulted him with baseball bats and sticks at his tea shop in Sundar Nagar on Friday night.

The attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooterist for driving rashly.

The victim, Somnath, has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where doctors revealed that the left side of his body had been paralysed and that his condition was serious.

Somnaths’s son, Raju, told the police that the assailants’ two bats broke in the ruthless attack. Police have seized the bats.

Another son of the victim, Amit, said Raju was away at a nearby factory to deliver tea, while his father was present outside the shop, when he suddenly heard his father’s cries for help.

On rushing outside the shop, he saw 10 men thrashing his father with sticks and baseball bats. Upon noticing a crowd gathering, the attackers fled, leaving his father lying motionless on the road. As Raju returned, the brothers rushed their father to CMCH.

Raju told the police that on Friday afternoon, he had confronted a scooterist who was driving rashly. He had returned to his shop after onlookers intervened and had seen the scooterist following him before driving away.

“We are waiting for the medical report of the victim and his statement to lodge an FIR. We are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area near the tea shop to identify the accused,” said sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station.