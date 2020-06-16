60-year-old Malerkotla man dies of coronavirus in Sangrur

Sections
District corona toll reaches four; Malerkotla is worst-hit with 34 of the 46 active Covid-19 cases in Sangrur reported from the town

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Health department officials said that the patient was also suffering from Parkinsonism, hypertension and diabetes.

Sangrur: A 60-year-old man died of coronavirus at a Covid care centre at Ghabdan near Sangrur town at 5am on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rizwaan Farooqi of Malerkotla and he had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 10.

Health department officials said that he was also suffering from Parkinsonism, hypertension and diabetes.

With Farooqi’s death, the district Covid-19 toll has gone up to four. All four deaths have been reported from Malerkotla town of Sangrur district.



Malerkotla is worst-hit with 34 of the 46 active Covid-19 cases reported from the town.

