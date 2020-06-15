60-year-old man is Chandigarh’s sixth Covid-19 casualty; city’s positive case count reaches 355

Sections
Two new cases of Covid-19 surfaced on Monday in which a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Sector 52 and a 65-year-old woman from Bapu Dham in Sector 26 contracted the infection

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT)

Chandigarh: A 60-year-old man from Bapu Dham colony, who was admitted at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 on June 12, died of Covid-19 on Monday.

He is the city’s sixth Covid-19 fatality. The city’s positive case count is 355 out of which 54 are active cases.

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced on Monday in which a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Sector 52 and a 65-year-old woman from Bapu Dham in Sector 26 contracted the infection.

A Union Territory spokesperson said that the patient who died had comorbidities or long-term medical conditions and was tested for Covid-19 soon after he was admitted on Friday.



This is the second death reported from Bapu Dham. On May 9, a 62-year-old man of the colony tested positive posthumously at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Chandigarh reported its first death linked to the virus on May 3 when an 82-year-old woman, who was a resident of Sector 18 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula, died.

On May 8, the second fatality was reported after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for Covid-19, two days after his death at GMSH-16.

A three-day-old girl whose parents were from Dadumajra became the fourth fatality linked to the virus. After her birth at the civil hospital in Sector 22, she was reported to be brought dead at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on May 23. She was found to be Covid-19 positive the next day. Her parents, however, tested negative.

An 80-year-old woman from the containment zone of Sector 30 in Chandigarh who was declared brought dead at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on June 2 had also tested positive for coronavirus disease.

