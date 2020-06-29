Sections
Home / Cities / 60-year-old unwell man lying on Thane road rescued

60-year-old unwell man lying on Thane road rescued

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane rescued an unwell 60-year-old man from the streets on Sunday evening. The man, later identified as Vishwanath Kamble, was...

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:58 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane rescued an unwell 60-year-old man from the streets on Sunday evening. The man, later identified as Vishwanath Kamble, was lying on the road near Vasant Vihar Naka. After some locals informed the Chitalsar police about him, they along with an RDMC team reached the spot immediately with a rescue vehicle.

“Kamble worked with a cobbler at Lokpuram. He is suffering from fever and breathlessness and was very restless. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa,” said RDMC Thane chief Santosh Kadam.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:34 IST
Parents in Mumbai protest VIBGYOR fee hike; school says need it for study material
Jun 29, 2020 01:26 IST
College hiked fees, say students of Mumbai’s Mithibai College
Jun 29, 2020 01:24 IST
TISS to commence new academic year in virtual mode from July 27
Jun 29, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.