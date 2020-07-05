60-year-old Zirakpur woman becomes fifth Covid-19 fatality in Punjab’s Mohali district

A 60-year-old woman from Zirakpur undergoing treatment for Covid-19 succumbed on Saturday, taking the death toll in Mohali district to five.

She also became twelfth fatality in the tricity. While six people have died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, Panchkula recorded its first fatality on Thursday. Nine of these patients were 60 or above.

The Zirakpur woman was undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “She was suffering from a chronic disease and was on ventilator,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

Meanwhile, four people, including a Chandigarh education department employee and an ex-serviceman, also tested positive on Saturday, taking the total confirmed cases in Mohali to 288, 65 of which are active. While three reported at the flu corner, one case has been traced to the meat plant in Behda, Dera Bassi, which has been a source of multiple infections.

The 40-year-old education department employee is a resident of Phase 11. Her 50 family and work contacts have been quarantined. The 48-year-old ex-serviceman from Lohgarh in Zirakpur was undergoing treatment at the command hospital in Chandimandir. His wife and two children have been home quarantined while four shops visited by him in the locality were shut down.

A 32-year-old man from Dera Bassi besides a 44-year-old man from Behda, who is a contact of a positive patient working at the meat plant in village, have also been found infected.

However, with five women and a man from Dera Bassi winning the battle against Covid-19, the number of discharged patients reached 218.

Cancer patient among 5 cases in Chandigarh

While no case was reported in the neighbouring Panchkula district, five fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh, taking its tally to 459.

The cases were spread across the city, being reported from Sectors 30 and 42 besides Manimajra, Dhanas and Daria village.

A 50-year-old cancer patient from Dhanas is among those found infected. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital before being tested for the contagion. His seven family members have been sampled.

A 45-year-old Punjab government employee tested positive in Sector 42. He is a workplace contact of a patient from Sector 25. His two family members have been sampled. A 57-year-old man from Sector 30 was also found infected. His 15 family contacts, including two high-risk ones from Indira Colony in Manimajra, have been sampled.

The other patients are a 64-year-old woman from Daria and a 27-year-old woman from Manimajra,

Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital and shifted to the quarantine facility at Sood Dharmshala, taking the number of recoveries to 395 and active cases to 58.

23 UT education dept employees quarantined, building shut down

As many as 23 government employees working in the school education department of the Chandigarh administration were quarantined after its two women employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Among those found infected, a 40-year-old is a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, and a 26-year-old lives in Sector 20, Chandigarh. The first has been added to Mohali’s tally, but the other has not been accounted for in Chandigarh’s tally yet. However, multiple sources have confirmed the development.

Officials said as the two employees were working on the second floor of Deluxe Building of the UT administration in Sector 9, it has been closed for sanitisation. HTC