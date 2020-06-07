60-year-old woman becomes Ludhiana’s 10th Covid casualty

The woman succumbed to the virus during treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, on Saturday night. (HT FILE)

A 60-year-old woman from Habib Gunj became the tenth Covid-19 casualty of Ludhiana district. Confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the patient was undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and died during treatment on Saturday night.

She had been brought into the hospital on June 4 after she experienced a sudden fall in blood pressure. She was also found to be suffering from a chronic kidney disease and bilateral pneumonia, stated the public relations department of the hospital.

The department further stated that the patient was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) on ventilator support. Her Covid-19 test results came in on Saturday, which declared her positive for the virus. She succumbed a few hours later.

THIRD DEATH IN A WEEK

Two other deaths had been witnessed in the last one week, which included an octogenarian ex-serviceman, who succumbed to the virus at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital on June 2, and a 64- year-old resident of Jalandhar, who died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on June 3.

The district currently has 73 active cases, of which, 16 were found on Saturday night. The district tally now stands at 247, not including the patients from other states or districts who tested positive here. As many as 160 patients have been cured so far, say health department officials.