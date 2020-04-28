Sections
Home / Cities / 60-yr-old man arrested for sexually molesting minor boy in Shimla dist

60-yr-old man arrested for sexually molesting minor boy in Shimla dist

The accused who hails from Bareilly in UP is a street-food vendor in the Rampur Bushahr

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for sexually molesting a seven-year-old boy in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Shyambir, a resident of Bharoli village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a street food vendor in Rampur Bushahr. He also asked the victim to keep quiet or face dire consequences.

A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section three and four (penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rampur Bushahr, Abhimaniyu Verma, confirmed the report and said police were investigating the case.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amid lockdown, prices of pulses and oil go up while vegetables cost cheaper: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Janhvi and Arjun share pics of time spent at home amid lockdown
Apr 29, 2020 11:11 IST
‘He had more talent’: Kapil Dev says Sachin ‘should have done even better’
Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town
Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.