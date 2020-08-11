Sections
62% of parents not in favour of reopening schools

62% of parents not in favour of reopening schools

This was revealed in a report made on the basis of online parent-teacher meetings conducted from August 4 to August 7 throughout the state

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:16 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

As the number of Covid-19 infections continues to spike across the state, parents of school-going children continue to be unsure about physical classes until a vaccine is developed. This was revealed in a report made on the basis of online parent-teacher meetings conducted from August 4 to August 7 throughout the state.

More than seven lakh parents, as well as guardians, interacted with at least 48,000 teachers of government schools during these meetings, of which more than four lakh parents have suggested not to reopen schools.

Parents have argued that this is not the right time to reopen schools and demanded that online classes should continue till situation is under control. However, around 38% of parents/guardians have suggested reopening schools with less strength taking all precautionary measures. Apart from this, parents have suggested restarting Classes 10th and 12th.

Ajay Thakur, whose son studies in a government school in Shimla said, “Although we know that education is very important but considering the ongoing situation it is very risky to restart regular classes in schools. Children can get easily infected therefore it is better to continue with online classes for a few more months.”



State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Ashish Kohli said that online parent-teacher meetings were conducted to take parents’ feedback regarding the reopening of schools. Such meetings will also be conducted in the future.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh continue to remain closed for the last five months in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus after which online classes were started so that students could study at home and their studies do not get affected.

