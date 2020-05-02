62-year-old Ambala woman dies of Covid-19 at PGI, Chandigarh

Ambala: A 62-year-old woman from Ambala, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Saturday.

This is the second death due to coronavirus in Ambala district. A 67-year-old man from the Timber Market area in Ambala cantonment had died at PGIMER on April 1.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The 62-year-old woman from Ratangarh area of the district died at PGIMER on Saturday morning. She was diabetic for the past 15 years and had a liver-related ailment besides chronic kidney disease for the past three years.

The woman was undergoing dialysis twice a week. “She was visiting the civil hospital in Ambala cantonment for dialysis but was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on April 24. She tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh but due to her serious condition, she was further referred to PGIMER by the GMCH authorities,” the CMO said.

The health authorities in Ambala took 40 samples of her contacts and all had tested negative. “Ratangarh area has been declared a containment zone and restrictions are in place since she tested positive. Her family has agreed to carry out the cremation in Chandigarh itself,” Dr Kuldeep Singh said.

The district has recorded 14 positive cases of which one is undergoing treatment in Chandigarh. Eleven patients have recovered so far.

YAMUNANAGAR MAN TESTS POSITIVE

Meanwhile a man from Yamunanagar, who returned from Nanded recently, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He was brought from Ambala, where he had tested negative earlier.

A group of 39 Nanded returnees from Ambala, Delhi and other Haryana districts were brought from Punjab to Ambala on April 29 night.