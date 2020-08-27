62-year-old man stabbed to death in Fatehabad

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons when he was asleep outside his shop in Fatehabad’s Lehrian village on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Jagdish Chander of the same village.

He had been running his grocery shop near the village bus stand for the last 10 years.

Praveen Kumari, former chairperson of Bhuna panchayat samiti, said the incident took place when her father in-law was sleeping outside his shop on Tuesday night.

“ A passerby spotted him and informed us. He was dead by the time we reached there. His body bore injury marks,” she added.

Fatehabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajayab Singh said prima facie, it appeared that the miscreants had visited the victim’s shop with an aim to loot money.

“We suspect that the victim had raised an alarm for which they killed him and fled the spot,” he added.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DSP added.