621 fresh cases, 14 deaths reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 621 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, which was the lowest daily count in 36 days, taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 81,097.

For the past one week, daily Covid-19 cases are, by and large, decreasing in the UT.

Fourteen more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,282, officials said. They added that 361 people have tested positive in Kashmir and 260 in Jammu.

October is witnessing a decrease in the number of daily cases. From 1,093 cases on October 1, the numbers fell to 1,090 on October 2, 975 on October 3, 878 on October 4, and 632 on October 5. It increased to 738 on October 6 before again showing a slump on Wednesday.

The slump comes after September recording the highest 37,372 cases at a daily average of 1,245.

As many as 2,188 people recovered from the virus, the highest daily recovery so far, taking the overall recoveries to 67,684 which account for a recovery rate of 83.4%, which again is the highest so far.

Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved. From September 21 to 30, as many as 15,132 patients have been discharged against 11,080 fresh infections. Similarly in October so far, 10,730 patients have been cured as against 6,027 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 1,629 people were discharged in Jammu division and 559 in Kashmir. Of total, 41,553 people have recovered in Kashmir and 26,131 in Jammu so far. At present, there are 12,131 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have reached 17.61 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said 14 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT — seven each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,282 — 880 in Kashmir and 402 in Jammu.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there was a 64% increase in the number of deaths in the UT in September, taking the month’s tally to 478.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 83, followed by 36 in Rajouri.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 143 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 51.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 15,978 cases and 310 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 14,861 cases and 209 deaths.

Till date, 6.05 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 25,458 in home quarantine, 12,131 in isolation, and 48,308 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.18 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.