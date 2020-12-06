Sections
622 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths on Sunday in Pune district

PUNE The state health department, on Sunday, reported 622 fresh Covid-19 cases and three Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported a total of...

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:26 IST

By HTC,

PUNE The state health department, on Sunday, reported 622 fresh Covid-19 cases and three Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported a total of 3.57 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.34 lakh have recovered, 7,606 have been reported dead and 15,423 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 263 new cases taking its total count to 1,82,536 with one death taking the death toll to 4,323. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 111 new cases taking its final count to 89,895, and two deaths put the death toll at 1,264 on Sunday.

Pune rural reported 248 new cases taking the final count to 85,480 with no deaths. The death toll stands at to 1,984, according to the state health department.



The state health department reported that 7,486 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to 17.23 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 93.08%. Also, 4,757 new cases in the state were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 18.52 lakh.

In addition, 40 Covid19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 48,817. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.58%. Of 1,12,73,705 laboratory samples, 18,52,266 have been tested positive (16.43%) for Covid-19 until Sunday. Currently 5,56,085 people are in home quarantine and 5,903 people are in institutional quarantine.

