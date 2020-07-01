Sections
Home / Cities / 63 booked since June 19 for visiting Malshej Ghat near Thane during lockdown

63 booked since June 19 for visiting Malshej Ghat near Thane during lockdown

A total of 63 picnickers who visited the waterfalls in Malshej Ghat along the Thane-Ahmednagar Road have been booked for flouting the lockdown norms since June 19. The spot is a...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:56 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A total of 63 picnickers who visited the waterfalls in Malshej Ghat along the Thane-Ahmednagar Road have been booked for flouting the lockdown norms since June 19. The spot is a popular attraction owing to its waterfalls and scenic mountains.

“Till now 63 people have been booked since June 19 under sections 144 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience and unlawful assembly,” said senior inspector Suhas Kharmate from Tokawade police station.

The Thane district collector on June 19 had issued a circular, prohibiting entry to all monsoon picnic spots, including waterfalls, trekking points and dams, across the district. The collector had imposed section 144 as well as section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, prohibiting citizens from going anywhere along the 1-km perimeter of waterfalls, trekking spots, rivers, lakes, dams and picnic spots in Thane district. The collector stated that it is impossible to maintain social distancing at such places points and visiting them will increase the spread of Covid-19.

Places near Malshej Ghat, such as Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Harishchandragad, Ajoba Hill Fort and Naneghat, all are closed and even locals are not allowed to visit these spots.



Kharmate said, “After the government declared the lockdown, villagers from areas near the ghat have been abiding by the lockdown norms and none of them ventured out unless there has been an emergency. However, many others from across the city failed to abide by the lockdown norms and visited the spot for picnic. We have seen people visitors regularly here since Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall this month.”

He claimed that visitors come in private vehicles and there are around seven-eight passengers in one car, violating all social distancing norms.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China opens border dispute with India ally Bhutan
Jul 01, 2020 02:32 IST
Maharashtra to get ₹793 crore for pollution control but no clarity on utilisation yet: MPCB
Jul 01, 2020 02:16 IST
Clean air plan for Mumbai: Study raises concerns over accountability
Jul 01, 2020 02:09 IST
KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike
Jul 01, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.