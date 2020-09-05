Sections
Home / Cities / 64-year-old Covid patient dies after jumping off hospital’s 2nd floor in MP’s Jabalpur

64-year-old Covid patient dies after jumping off hospital’s 2nd floor in MP’s Jabalpur

The patient was from Jabalpur and was admitted to the super speciality wing of the Government Medical College Hospital

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:26 IST

By Monika Pandey, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Jabalpur

Police said the man died on the spot; his body was taken for post mortem. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 64-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where he was being treated since September 1, said police. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Sub-inspector Vinay Bundela said the patient was from Jabalpur and was admitted to the super speciality wing of the Government Medical College Hospital. “He jumped off the 2nd floor of the hospital through a window and died on the spot. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination as per a Covid protocol.”

District collector Karmveer Sharma said an inquiry committee to look into the incident will include three members- of the hospital management, a district administration official and a psychiatrist.

At least two Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital have earlier attempted suicide and prompted authorities to cover its widows with iron nets. But the wing of the hospital where the patient allegedly committed suicide had no iron nets covering its windows, said a hospital staffer on condition of anonymity.



