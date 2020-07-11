Sections
Home / Cities / 65% Class-10 students from Panchkula clear Haryana board exams

65% Class-10 students from Panchkula clear Haryana board exams

District secures 11th position in the state, an improvement from the last year’s performance when it recorded a pass percentage of 53.23% and ended on 18th spot among 22 districts

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shubham of Shri Jainendra Gurukul Senior Secondary School and Manisha from Saarthak Government Model Integrated Senior Secondary School, who secured first and second position, respectively, in Panchkula district in the Class-10 exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana. (Sant Arora/HT)

Panchkula district has secured 11th position in the state with 65.16% students clearing the Class-10 exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) this year.

It is an improvement from the last year’s performance when the district recorded a pass percentage of 53.23% and ended on the 18th spot among 22 districts. In 2018, pass percentage stood at 44.57%.

Shubham of Shri Jainendra Gurukul Senior Secondary School has bagged the top position in the district with 493 marks.

Manisha from Saarthak Government Model Integrated Senior Secondary School, Sector 12A, and Shubha from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Barwala, are second and third, respectively.



As many as 4,762 students from around 65 schools had appeared for the exams from the district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Moderate showers likely in Chandigarh on Sunday
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
When girls swooned over Kapil Dev and other lessons learnt
Jul 11, 2020 20:43 IST
Man shares sweet email his dad sent after he got rejected in an interview
Jul 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich
Jul 11, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.