65% Class-10 students from Panchkula clear Haryana board exams

Panchkula district has secured 11th position in the state with 65.16% students clearing the Class-10 exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) this year.

It is an improvement from the last year’s performance when the district recorded a pass percentage of 53.23% and ended on the 18th spot among 22 districts. In 2018, pass percentage stood at 44.57%.

Shubham of Shri Jainendra Gurukul Senior Secondary School has bagged the top position in the district with 493 marks.

Manisha from Saarthak Government Model Integrated Senior Secondary School, Sector 12A, and Shubha from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Barwala, are second and third, respectively.

As many as 4,762 students from around 65 schools had appeared for the exams from the district.