65 nabbed from Rohini for serving, consuming hookah

New Delhi

At least 65 people —including customers, owners and staff — of a cafe and a restaurant in outer Delhi’s Rohini were arrested between Friday and Saturday after the Delhi Police launched a crack down on two premises for allegedly serving hookah, illegally.

PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said that while one of the premises was a cafe in Prashant Vihar, the other was a restaurant. “Both the premises did not have licence to serve hookah and the gathering was in violation of Covid-19 guidelines,” said Mishra.

The officer said that the first raid was at the cafe on the night of New Year. A total of 27 people — 22 customers, four employees and the owner —were arrested from there for either consuming or serving hookah.

The second raid happened at a restaurant in Rohini Sector 8 on Saturday and 38 people were arrested. These included 29 adult and three minors. Six staff members and the owner of the restaurant were also among those arrested.

The DCP said that this premise also didn’t have a licence for serving hookah and Covid-19 guidelines were being violated.

The police have booked the arrested people for disobeying an order passed by a public servant and under the Epidemic Diseases Act.