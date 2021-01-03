Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 65 nabbed from Rohini for serving, consuming hookah

65 nabbed from Rohini for serving, consuming hookah

New Delhi At least 65 people —including customers, owners and staff — of a cafe and a restaurant in outer Delhi’s Rohini were arrested between Friday and Saturday...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

At least 65 people —including customers, owners and staff — of a cafe and a restaurant in outer Delhi’s Rohini were arrested between Friday and Saturday after the Delhi Police launched a crack down on two premises for allegedly serving hookah, illegally.

PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said that while one of the premises was a cafe in Prashant Vihar, the other was a restaurant. “Both the premises did not have licence to serve hookah and the gathering was in violation of Covid-19 guidelines,” said Mishra.

The officer said that the first raid was at the cafe on the night of New Year. A total of 27 people — 22 customers, four employees and the owner —were arrested from there for either consuming or serving hookah.



The second raid happened at a restaurant in Rohini Sector 8 on Saturday and 38 people were arrested. These included 29 adult and three minors. Six staff members and the owner of the restaurant were also among those arrested.

The DCP said that this premise also didn’t have a licence for serving hookah and Covid-19 guidelines were being violated.

The police have booked the arrested people for disobeying an order passed by a public servant and under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
by Leena Dhankhar
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

Rain fails to dampen spirit of protest
by Fareeha Iftikhar
1 farmer hurt after clashes with police
by Leena Dhankhar
DGCI nod for Covid-19 vaccines: Doctors give thumbs-up, but flag minor issues
by Rupsa Chakraborty
Experts flag concern over ‘limited data’ for Covaxin
by Sanchita Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.