Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 65-year-old farmer consumes poison at Kundli-Singhu border; hospitalised

65-year-old farmer consumes poison at Kundli-Singhu border; hospitalised

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a bid to end his life at the Kundli-Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s...

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Farmers sitting at the Kundli-Singhu border to protest against the Centre’s agricultural reforms. The farmers have been holdings protests at this site for over three weeks. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in a bid to end his life at the Kundli-Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, on Monday morning.

Kundli station house officer, Ravi Kumar said the farmer was rushed to the Sonepat civil hospital, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. He hails from Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

The farmer’s associate said that their group had just returned to the protest site on Monday after spending three days at their native village. He said that he came to know that the 65-year-old had consumed a poisonous substance after the latter got close to the stage and announced it. “We rushed him to the hospital immediately. We also found a note in which he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcing farmers to sit on roads in such cold weather conditions to fight for their rights,” the farmer’s associate said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.