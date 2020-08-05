Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 66-year-old kidney patient is Faridkot’s first Covid-19 casualty

66-year-old kidney patient is Faridkot’s first Covid-19 casualty

Woman had contracted virus from a family member who tested positive earlier

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Faridkot district has reported 319 Covid-19 cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district. (HT file photo)

Faridkot: With the death of a 66-year-old woman, who tested positive last week, Faridkot district reported its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

The district has reported 319 positive cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that the woman was suffering from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis.

“She contracted the virus from one of her family members who tested positive earlier. She was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot and was put on ventilator three days ago after her condition deteriorated. She died on Wednesday morning,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Venkatesh welcomes AIFF’s idea for a home-grown national head coach
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
Punjab CM directs DGP to book those directly involved in hooch tragedy for murder
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
Pandemic at the disco: The Covid-19 outbreak that began in a French bar
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
‘Have prized Babri mosque brick at home’: UP minister on big Ram temple day
Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.