66-year-old kidney patient is Faridkot’s first Covid-19 casualty

Faridkot: With the death of a 66-year-old woman, who tested positive last week, Faridkot district reported its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

The district has reported 319 positive cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that the woman was suffering from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis.

“She contracted the virus from one of her family members who tested positive earlier. She was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot and was put on ventilator three days ago after her condition deteriorated. She died on Wednesday morning,” he added.