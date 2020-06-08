67 tree fall incidents reported in Mumbai within 24 hours

Sections
Mumbai witnessed 67 instances of tree falls and 18 instances of branches of trees falling on the road or footpaths between Saturday 8am and Sunday 8am. No casualties were reported in the incidents....

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 01:11 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Mumbai witnessed 67 instances of tree falls and 18 instances of branches of trees falling on the road or footpaths between Saturday 8am and Sunday 8am. No casualties were reported in the incidents.

Thirty-one tree fall incidents were reported from the western suburbs, 26 in eastern suburbs and 10 in island city.

Nine branch fall incidents were reported from western suburbs, while five and four incidents were reported from eastern suburbs and south Mumbai, respectively.

The Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a press note on Sunday afternoon said, “All the complaints were received by the disaster management department, the respective wards were alerted. Pre-monsoon tree trimming work is ongoing across the city.”



Mumbai did not record any rainfall during this period. Saturday’s wind velocity recorded at the Colaba weather station was between 5 km-hr and 7 km-hr, and at the Santacruz weather station was between 3 km-hr and 15 km-hr.

