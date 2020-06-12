67-year-old woman from Jalandhar succumbs to Covid-19 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A 67-year-old woman from Grover Colony, Jalandhar, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana early on Friday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the woman, Shanu Sharma, was admitted on June 5 and tested positive the next day.

Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, who is in-charge of the Covid-19 units of the hospital, said the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. She was suffering from diabetes and hypertension besides flu symptoms. She was on ventilator support ever since she was admitted in the hospital.

“Despite being given the best treatment, her health kept deteriorating,” he said.

On June 4, 64-year-old Mohinder Pal of Jalandhar’s Tagore Nagar had died due to coronavirus complications at DMCH, Ludhiana. He was brought to the hospital on June 1 following difficulty in breathing. He was also diabetic and suffered a heart attack.

179 CURED OF CORONAVIRUS IN LUDHIANA

Eight patients from other districts and states have lost their lives in Ludhiana’s hospitals while battling Covid-19, whereas 10 people from the district, including assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli, have succumbed to the virus.

The total count of coronavirus positive patients in Ludhiana has reached 313, while 113 patients are from other districts and states.

A total of 179 patients have been cured of the virus.

Meanwhile, all 38 people whose samples were sent for the Covid-19 test on June 8 from the collection centre at civil hospital, Khanna, have come out to be negative. This includes 12 contacts of the positive doctor couple working at the Mohandai Oswal Hospital and 13 domestic travellers besides 13 other cases.