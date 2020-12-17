68.43%, 58.64% voter turnout recorded in round 7 of panch, sarpanch bypolls in J&K
The SEC said the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region.
The seventh phase of the panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir held on Wednesday has recorded 68.43% and 58.64% voter turnout respectively, state election commissioner KK Sharma said on Thursday.
He said the panch bypolls were held in 438 vacant seats in the seventh phase. Out of a total 76,866 electors (including 39,727 men and 37,139 women), 52,599 people voted during the bypolls for which 1,000 candidates were in fray. Sharma said Jammu division recorded 72.95% and Kashmir 68.22% voter turnout in this phase for panch seats.
Similarly, he said 58.64% voting was registered on vacant 69 sarpanch constituencies in which out of a total of 1,12,856 electors (including 59,114 men and 53,742 women), 66,175 people voted to choose their representatives. He added that 74.92% polling was registered in Jammu division whereas Kashmir saw 52.72% turnout for sarpanch bypolls.
Sharma said for sarpanch bypolls in Jammu division, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.38% followed by 80.16% in Reasi and 77.68% in Rajouri. Similarly in Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped with 68.82% followed by 54.54% in Budgam and 53.02% in Baramulla.
While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in panch bypolls, Bandipora recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.66% in Kashmir division followed by Ganderbal 75.06% and Kupwara 71.22%. Similarly, Rajouri topped the polling percentage with 84.85% followed by Reasi 83.98% and Doda 78.38%, he added.
