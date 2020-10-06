68% workforce back in industry, real estate reports return of 60% migrant labour in Pune

PUNE: In its sixth survey conducted by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the industry body has found that 68% workforce has returned to work in over 150 industries in and around Pune. The real estate body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has also reported over 60% migrant labourers back while Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) claims that 90% workers have resumed work.

Many sectors had to down shutters after lockdown was announced in March.

The survey conducted by MCCIA during September involved 150 small, medium and large industries from Pune district. Regarding the current level of production, the survey states that on an average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has gone up from 50% in August to 55% in September 2020. On an average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has gone up from 56% in August to 67% in September 2020.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as January 2020. As compared to 15% of respondents in August, 22% of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in less than three months. About 55% of respondents said they expect it to take between three to nine months and 24% said they could not comment on it at the moment. A few of the companies who had said their recovery back to pre-Covid levels would take more than nine months in August, said that it would now take between three to nine months.

The distribution of organisations surveyed ranged from micro, small, medium and large scale organisations was 33%, 33%, 17% and 17% respectively. About 63% of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 24% from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services, according to the survey.

Sudhir Mehta, president, MCCIA, said, “We are glad to see the month-on-month growth in production levels and employee strength. We hope that these figures go back to the pre-Covid levels by the end of this calendar year, or in the worst case by the end of this financial year.”

The real estate sector too is returning back to normalcy in the city. CREDAI president Suhas Merchant said that the construction industry is also limping back to normalcy as most sites have resumed work.

“About 45,000 workers or 60% of those gone back to their native place have returned to Pune. Most developers have restarted their construction sites though they are facing fund crunch,” said Merchant.

After lockdown was announced, around 80% workers, mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, returned home as government allowed special trains. During unlock, as trains began operations, workers too have started coming back, said another developer. CREDAI hopes that with more trains restarting soon in Maharashtra, more workers will return to city.

Earlier last week, Maha-Metro also claimed its workforce back to full strength in the city. Currently, according to Maha-Metro public relations officer Hemant Sonawane, 4,500 labourers are working on Pune metro sites.

“This is double the strength as compared to July-August, when Maha-Metro resumed work, post lockdown,” Sonawane said on Thursday.