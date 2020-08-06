Sections
69% of Ambala’s Covid cases, 76% deaths reported in July

Ambala recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in July, when the district saw 69% of its total cases.As per the figures of the health department, the district added 1,251...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:21 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

Ambala recorded a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in July, when the district saw 69% of its total cases.

As per the figures of the health department, the district added 1,251 cases to its tally in July, which reached 1,810 by Wednesday.

In case of fatalities, the district logged 76% of total deaths in July (13 deaths).

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Undoubtedly, the positivity rate rose in July, but we did extensive sampling in several areas of the district and the addition of rapid antigen kits also helped in containing the virus. As per rough estimates, the number of samples taken in the first three months is less than those collected in July.”



“Special sampling camps were held at the cloth market earlier in the month and at the areas that we considered high-risk zones, including Ambala Sadar. We knew that activities will gradually increase after ‘Unlock 1’, so we increased the sampling that added to the number,” he added.

In July, the Ambala health department collected 20,458 samples from the district. The first case in Ambala was reported on March 28, and the count reached 292 by June 30. However, in next 31 days, it rose to 1,543.

The number of fatalities were only three by June end, which reached 16 till the beginning of August.

Ambala had reported its first death due to Covid-19 on April 1.

Maximum 105 cases were reported on July 13 after most of the contacts of longest infection chain at the cloth market tested positive.

Now, there are 302 active cases in the district, while the recovery rate has improved.

