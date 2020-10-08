696 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 696 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 81,793.

Nine more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,291, officials said. They added that 420 people have tested positive in Kashmir and 276 in Jammu.

October has witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. In September, the UT recorded a daily average of 1,245 cases which have gone down to 840 daily cases so far in October.

As many as 1,336 people recovered from the virus on Thursday taking the overall recoveries to 69,020 which account for a recovery rate of 84.3%, which is the highest so far.

Since September 21, the recovery rate has improved. From September 21 to 30, as many as 15,132 patients have been discharged against 11,080 fresh infections. Similarly in October so far, 12,096 patients have been cured as against 6,723 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 961 people were discharged in Jammu division and 375 in Kashmir. Of total, 41,928 people have recovered in Kashmir and 27,092 in Jammu so far. At present, there are 11,482 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have reached 17.80 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said nine more people succumbed to the disease in the UT — seven in Jammu and two in Kashmir division. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,291 — 882 in Kashmir and 409 in Jammu.

In comparison to August which reported 326 deaths, there was a 64% increase in the number of deaths in the UT in September, taking the month’s tally to 478. In October so far, 110 persons have lost their lives due to Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 89, followed by 47 in Poonch.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 186 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 71.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 16,164 cases and 310 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 14,950 cases and 212 deaths.

Till date, 6.07 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 26,357 in home quarantine, 11,482 in isolation, and 47,862 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.20 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.