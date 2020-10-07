6th Mega Job Fair: Mohali admn facilitates 10,000 jobs for youth

For the second consecutive year, the Mohali district has successfully facilitated the maximum number of jobs in the state, at the 6th Mega Job Fair that concluded here on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that despite Covid, 10,800 youth were provided jobs during the fair through interviews, virtual, on the employers’ sites and in the premises of District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE).

“Our special focus this year was jobs for the poorest of the poor, and we managed to provide 3,000 jobs for youth belonging to underprivileged families,’’ said Dayalan.

To cover this segment, ten poorest households were identified in every village of the district and skill and qualification of the youth from these families were uploaded on the employment portal. “We will continue our efforts so that the state government’s promise of jobs in every household fructifies,” he added.

Last year, against the district target of providing 6,000 jobs, Mohali had facilitated 13,369. This year, the target was reduced to 3,000 owing to the pandemic.

The job profiles range from high-end managerial jobs to basic helper-level jobs.

Jaswinder Singh, son of a MGNREGA worker, who acquired a mechanical diploma and had been struggling for a job, was finally placed through DBEE in Akxo Nobel Mohali (a chemical factory for paints), with a salary of ₹10,000 per month.