7,000 people challaned, 318 arrested for violating lockdown in Hisar

As many as 564 vehicles were impounded and nearly 7,051 challans were issued by the Hisar police till April 30 to restrict the movement of people so as to ensure social distancing and lockdown.The...

Updated: May 01, 2020 01:08 IST

By Bhaskar Mukherjee, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 564 vehicles were impounded and nearly 7,051 challans were issued by the Hisar police till April 30 to restrict the movement of people so as to ensure social distancing and lockdown.

The police have also arrested 318 people for violating the government orders during the coronavirus lockdown. They were later bailed out. Giving more details, Hisar superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “It is important to obey the law during this time. The police are dealing strictly with those who are out on roads without any reason.”

He also said that after the government announced lockdown, the Hisar police challaned 7,051 people and 564 vehicles were impounded with ₹44.75 lakh fine imposed on defaulters.

A police spokesperson said that 318 people were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) who were later released on bail.



Sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar, who was on patrolling duty said, “Many people started coming out of their houses after April 20. Only those with valid permission or dealing in essential services are allowed to move. If anyone is found roaming the streets without any reason, challans will be issued against them.”

